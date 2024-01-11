A reveller who knocked two men out on the dance floor of a Hartlepool bar has walked free from court.

Dave Stonehouse broke one victim’s cheek and eye socket and left another man lying unconscious in the unprovoked attack in Loons, in Victoria Road.

Teesside Crown Court heard it happened at around 3am on January 15 last year and was captured on CCTV.

Uzma Khan, prosecuting, said Stonehouse, 38, was seen making a punching motion with his fist into his other hand towards the first victim who was dancing alone.

Loons bar in Victoria Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

She said: “The CCTV shows him watching him when all of a sudden he punches a part of the face knocking him down to the floor.”

The second man was also on the dance floor when Stonehouse quickly turned around and punched him hard in the face.

“Both of them are rendered unconscious,” said Ms Khan.

The first victim came round in the ambulance. He was taken to hospital where x-rays confirmed he had suffered a broken cheek bone and eye socket.

In an impact statement he said was he left unable to eat or sleep properly and felt too frightened to leave the house.

He said: “I went out that night to have a few drinks and to socialise with my friend and I never wanted any trouble.”

The second man attacked suffered tissue damage to his face.

Stonehouse admitted grievous bodily harm and actual bodily harm.

The court heard he reacted over a perception of the two men which he later accepted was groundless.

He wrote a letter apologising to his victims and was ordered to pay each £250 compensation.

Martin Scarborough, mitigating, said it was out of character for Stonehouse who was struggling at the time following the break up of his marriage and was drinking too much.

Mr Scarborough said: "I fully accept it was a completely unjustified assault on both gentlemen.

"He has shown some genuine remorse.”

The court heard Stonehouse was also a hard working man who wished to be a good role model for his children.

Mr Recorder Shufqat Khan said he was “just persuaded” to suspend the eight-month prison sentence for two years.