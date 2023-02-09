News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool man Martin Richardson appears before Teesside Magistrates' Court accused of stalking, police station bomb hoaxes and threatening messages

A Hartlepool man accused of making two bomb hoaxes in police stations and a host of nuisance messages has been remanded in custody by a court.

By Mark Payne
9th Feb 2023, 11:47am - 1 min read
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 12:29pm

Martin Richardson, 31, of Raby Gardens, Hartlepool, appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, February 9, to face a host of accusations.

He faces charges of stalking involving serious alarm and distress and making two hoax bomb reports to the emergency services involving police stations on December 26 and January 22.

Richardson, is also charged with stalking an individual in Hartlepool between December 1 and February 1.

Teesside Magistrates Court.
He is also facing over a dozen counts of sending threatening messages and persistently making use of a public communication network to cause annoyance, inconvenience or anxiety.

Richardson did not enter any pleas to the charges and District Judge Marie Mallon sent the case to Teesside Crown Court.

He is due to attend there on Thursday, March 9, and he was remanded in custody.

