Hartlepool man must pick up near £500 court tab after conviction for dropping cigarette

Daniel Godfrey, 44, of Baden Street, Hartlepool, was spotted committing the offence in Union Street, Sunderland, on December 8 last year.

After failing to attend Sunderland Magistrates’ Court for the resulting case, he was fined £220 in his absence for breaching the 1990 Environmental Act.

He was also ordered to pay a £40 victim surcharge and £235 court costs.

The Hartlepool case was dealt with at Sunderland Magistrates' Court. Picture by FRANK REID.

Godfrey, who must pay the total £495 bill by August 1, was one of eight people recently convicted of discarding cigarettes following Sunderland City Council prosecutions.