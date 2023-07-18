News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Hartlepool man must pick up near £500 court tab after conviction for dropping cigarette

A man convicted of carelessly discarding a cigarette end now has to pick up a near £500 court tab.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 18th Jul 2023, 12:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 12:38 BST

Daniel Godfrey, 44, of Baden Street, Hartlepool, was spotted committing the offence in Union Street, Sunderland, on December 8 last year.

After failing to attend Sunderland Magistrates’ Court for the resulting case, he was fined £220 in his absence for breaching the 1990 Environmental Act.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was also ordered to pay a £40 victim surcharge and £235 court costs.

The Hartlepool case was dealt with at Sunderland Magistrates' Court. Picture by FRANK REID.The Hartlepool case was dealt with at Sunderland Magistrates' Court. Picture by FRANK REID.
The Hartlepool case was dealt with at Sunderland Magistrates' Court. Picture by FRANK REID.
Most Popular

Godfrey, who must pay the total £495 bill by August 1, was one of eight people recently convicted of discarding cigarettes following Sunderland City Council prosecutions.

Councillor Claire Rowntree, the deputy leader of the council and a cabinet member for clean, green city, said: "These large fines show that magistrates also take a dim view of people who spoil the environment in this way, and I hope it will encourage people to dispose of their rubbish responsibly in future."