Hartlepool man must pick up near £500 court tab after conviction for dropping cigarette
Daniel Godfrey, 44, of Baden Street, Hartlepool, was spotted committing the offence in Union Street, Sunderland, on December 8 last year.
After failing to attend Sunderland Magistrates’ Court for the resulting case, he was fined £220 in his absence for breaching the 1990 Environmental Act.
He was also ordered to pay a £40 victim surcharge and £235 court costs.
Godfrey, who must pay the total £495 bill by August 1, was one of eight people recently convicted of discarding cigarettes following Sunderland City Council prosecutions.
Councillor Claire Rowntree, the deputy leader of the council and a cabinet member for clean, green city, said: "These large fines show that magistrates also take a dim view of people who spoil the environment in this way, and I hope it will encourage people to dispose of their rubbish responsibly in future."