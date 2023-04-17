Stephen Oakley, 47, picked up the weapon during an altercation at his house where people were shouting, shoving and pushing, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Family members and friends had returned to Oakley’s home in Mapleton Road, Hartlepool, after earlier attending a birthday party at a local club on April 2 last year.

The court heard although everybody involved had had a lot to drink, spirits were high at first.

The Hartlepool case was dealt with at Teesside Crown Court.

But the situation deteriorated, said prosecutor Jenny Haigh.

"Things got out of hand and a window was broken and a lot of people were outside arguing and it deteriorated into an unpleasant melee,” she said.

It led to Oakley, who had drank eight pints, and his partner wanting everyone to leave.

Miss Haigh added: “At some point the defendant had hold of an air weapon that was unloaded and was standing with the weapon aiming out of the door, not at any person in particular.”

He was holding the weapon when police arrived but quickly put it down.

Oakley pleaded guilty to a charge of affray.

In his defence it was said he had no previous convictions to worry the court and he was unlikely to offend again.

The judge, Recorder Aisha Wadoodi, imposed a 12-month community order with 40 hours of unpaid work.