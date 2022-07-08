Hartlepool man possessed 'disgusting' image of person having sex with dog

Ethan Foster, 20, of Norfolk Close, Hartlepool, has also pleaded guilty to three counts of making a total of 33 indecent photographs of a child.

He admitted all four offences when he appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

The case was adjourned and Foster was granted unconditional bail to return to nearby Teesside Crown Court on Tuesday, July 26, to be sentenced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough, and has been transferred to Teesside Crown Court.

The three indecent photograph offences, which cover class A, B and C still and moving images, are said to have taken place between March 6, 2020, and February 25 of this year.

The fourth charge is said to have taken place between January 5 and February 25 of this year.