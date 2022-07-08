Hartlepool man possessed 'disgusting' image of person having sex with dog

Ethan Foster, 20, of Norfolk Close, Hartlepool, has also pleaded guilty to three counts of making a total of 33 indecent photographs of a child.
He admitted all four offences when he appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court.
The case was adjourned and Foster was granted unconditional bail to return to nearby Teesside Crown Court on Tuesday, July 26, to be sentenced.
The three indecent photograph offences, which cover class A, B and C still and moving images, are said to have taken place between March 6, 2020, and February 25 of this year.
The fourth charge is said to have taken place between January 5 and February 25 of this year.
Court documents state Foster “possessed an extreme pornographic image which portrayed, in an explicit and realistic way, a person performing an act of intercourse with a live animal”.