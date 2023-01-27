Ben Manuel, of Clough Close, Hartlepool, became abusive towards his victim during a disagreement on November 22 last year.

Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard that Manuel, 28, raised his voice, made threats and verbally abused the pharmacist, using a racial slur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When police arrived, they found he was in possession of 45 tablets of Class C drug Pregabalin, which is used to treat epilepsy, anxiety and nerve pain.

The court heard that Manuel lost his temper during the incident last November.

Later that afternoon Manuel also vandalised his police cell while in custody.

He has now admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in a racially aggravated manner, possessing Class C drugs and criminal damage.

Defence solicitor Paul Dixon said “red mist descended” upon Manuel during the incident at the Stockton pharmacy last year.

Mr Dixon said: “It was unacceptable for the gentleman involved.”

He added that Manuel accepted that he said some things he should not have said and made full admissions to the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was an incident of short duration,” Mr Dixon added.

The court heard that Manuel has been suffering with nerve pain and his mental health has been affected after he lost a leg following a motorcycle accident in 2019.

He was given an 18-month community order, will have to take part in rehabilitation activities for 20 days and must also pay £200 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge.

Deputy District Judge Jayne Bryan described the incident as “very unpleasant” and added: "People do not deserve to be spoken to like that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad