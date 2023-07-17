News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool man remanded in custody after he is charged with attacking three women

A man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with attacking three women.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 17th Jul 2023, 11:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 16:49 BST

Jonah Rochester, 28, from Hartlepool, has appeared before magistrates for the first time in connection with the alleged offences.

He is accused of committing assault occasioning actual bodily harm against one woman on May 27.

Rochester is also said to have inflicted grievous bodily harm against another woman on the same date.

A 28-year-old Hartlepool man has appeared before Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough, after he was charged with assaulting women.
In addition, he faces two further charges concerning a third woman on a different day.

Rochester, who lives in the town’s Marshall Close, is accused of causing grievous bodily harm to her and intentionally strangling her on July 15.

He was remanded in custody at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, ahead of a plea and directions hearing at nearby Teesside Crown Court on Monday, August 14.

Cleveland Police earlier said two of the alleged victims suffered a broken hip and broken leg respectively.