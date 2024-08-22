Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been remanded in custody by a judge after appearing in court for the first time in connection with an attempted robbery.

David Gibbon, who is 35 and from Hartlepool, is charged with committing the alleged offence in the town’s Church Square earlier this month.

He is accused of attempting to rob a 38-year-old man of an unknown amount of money on Tuesday, August 13, at around 10.45pm.

Gibbon, whose address was given as St Catherine’s Court, was later arrested by police and appeared for the first time in connection with the case at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, on August 21.

An attempted robbery is alleged to have taken place in Church Square, Hartlepool.

District Judge Marie Mallon remanded him in custody until he appears at nearby Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday, September 18, for a pre-trial preparation hearing.

No plea was entered on his behalf.

Cleveland Police said following the incident that the 38-year-old man had been kicked and punched after he was knocked to ground.