Hartlepool man robbed ex-partner and threatened to burn her mother's house down

Craig Bartle, 37, from Hartlepool, had taken drugs and was drunk when he burst into the home of his ex-partner demanding money after hearing that she had received a payment of £75.

He violently accused her of owing money to a relative of his and as she fled into the street he snatched £50 from her coat pocket, Teesside Crown Court was told.

After his arrest, Bartle “bombarded her” with messages saying he wanted to apologise.

But when she told him to leave her alone, he threatened to burn down her mother's house, said prosecutor Uzma Khan.

He was arrested again but he denied making any threats, Teesside Crown Court was told.

Bartle, who was described in court as the carer for his daughter, had 17 previous convictions including a 42-month sentence for inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent and aggravated burglary.

Stephen Constantine, defending, said that Bartle had stayed out of trouble for years and he had proved that he was capable of living a law-abiding life.

He said that Bartle and his ex-partner had a pretty toxic relationship from the start and that he seemed to have trouble with relationships ending.

Mr Constantine said Bartle had sent some of the messages when he was on remand, adding that “perhaps common sense would expect that prison would prevent such communication”.

The judge, Recorder Mark McKone, told Bartle, who appeared over a videolink from Durham Prison: “You were in a relationship with a young woman which was an unhappy relationship particularly for her.

“On the 29th of March you entered her home, walked upstairs and demanded £50 from her, it was your claim that she owed your mother £50.

“You pinned her up against the window, shook her around and the attempt to get money from her continued outside.

“You went through her pockets and took £50, and there was the added feature that you were under the influence of drink and drugs and she was vulnerable."

Bartle, of Bruntoft Avenue, Hartlepool, was jailed for 32 months after he pleaded guilty to robbery and threatening to damage or destroy property.

He was also given a restraining order banning him from contacting her for five years