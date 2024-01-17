Hartlepool man robbed in daylight by mystery quad bike rider
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident occurred in Hartlepool on Tuesday, January 16, between 10.20am and 10.30am.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “A 21-year-old man was left shaken after a male on a red quad bike rode alongside him on Walpole Road then jumped off and restrained him in a headlock in order to remove the victim’s jacket.
"The rider then left in the direction of Masefield Road, with the victim’s money, phone and house keys.
“We would appeal for anyone who has not yet spoken to police to come forward, as well as anyone who has dashcam, doorbell or private CCTV which could assist ongoing enquiries.
“Please contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref 8928.
“Alternatively, you can pass information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555 111.”