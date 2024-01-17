A man was robbed by a quad bike rider who rode alongside him before restraining him in a headlock.

The incident occurred in Hartlepool on Tuesday, January 16, between 10.20am and 10.30am.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “A 21-year-old man was left shaken after a male on a red quad bike rode alongside him on Walpole Road then jumped off and restrained him in a headlock in order to remove the victim’s jacket.

"The rider then left in the direction of Masefield Road, with the victim’s money, phone and house keys.

The robbery took place in Hartlepool's Walpole Road.

“We would appeal for anyone who has not yet spoken to police to come forward, as well as anyone who has dashcam, doorbell or private CCTV which could assist ongoing enquiries.

“Please contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref 8928.