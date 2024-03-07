Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ryan Turner, 22, pleaded guilty to robbing a male together with an unnamed accomplice of an Xbox video game console, two mobile phones, a wallet and cash.

The robbery took place on 27 December in 2022.

Turner, of Howard Street, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty in a hearing at Teesside Crown Court on March 6 and was remanded in custody.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teesside Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge adjourned sentence for reports but told Turner the “overwhelming likelihood” is a prison sentence with the only question being how long.

Recorder Fiona Davies said: “It doesn’t indicate that the court has got any sentence in mind as an alternative to custody.”

Martin Scarborough, defending, said Turner has never been in prison before, and has “limited” previous convictions including assaulting an emergency worker.