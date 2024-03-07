Hartlepool man Ryan Turner, 22, warned to expect jail by Teesside judge for Xbox and phones robbery
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ryan Turner, 22, pleaded guilty to robbing a male together with an unnamed accomplice of an Xbox video game console, two mobile phones, a wallet and cash.
The robbery took place on 27 December in 2022.
Turner, of Howard Street, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty in a hearing at Teesside Crown Court on March 6 and was remanded in custody.
The judge adjourned sentence for reports but told Turner the “overwhelming likelihood” is a prison sentence with the only question being how long.
Recorder Fiona Davies said: “It doesn’t indicate that the court has got any sentence in mind as an alternative to custody.”
Martin Scarborough, defending, said Turner has never been in prison before, and has “limited” previous convictions including assaulting an emergency worker.
He was remanded in custody until he is due to be sentenced on April 12.