Hartlepool man sentenced at Teesside Crown Court over threat to send video to girlfriend's parents
Luke Scott, 29, left the victim terrified that he might go through with his threat, Teesside Crown Court heard.
Jonathan Gittins, prosecuting, said he made the threat after the couple argued on Facetime and he called her hurtful names in text messages.
Several months later, Scott pushed his girlfriend out of his car after another argument when he also shouted abuse at her.
Fortunately, she was not seriously hurt.
Mr Gittins said Scott drove away after a bystander challenged his behaviour.
He pleaded guilty to sending malicious communications and common assault.
In a statement, Scott’s victim said the emotional trauma she suffered during their relationship had scarred her for life.
"You found me in peace and left me in pieces,” she said.
In mitigation, the court was told that Scott, who now has a new partner, did not share the video and he had no previous convictions.
Alex Bousfield, defending, said: “It was empty words said in the heat of the moment.
"He accepts his behaviour was completely unacceptable.”
Scott, of Buttercup Close, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a two-year community order which includes completing a relationships programme.
Judge Crowson said the abuse directed at his ex-girlfriend was “unforgivable” adding: “Your threats to send the private images can only have been done to cause awful distress.”
Scott was also ordered to complete up to 15 rehabilitation activity days and made the subject of a restraining order.