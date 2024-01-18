A Hartlepool man has been sentenced at court after he admitted removing asbestos from a school without a licence.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard that Sean Thomas Faulkner, 55, failed to hold a licence to safely remove asbestos.

He also intentionally falsified clearance paperwork after removing materials containing asbestos from Our Lady Lourdes School in Shotton Colliery in March 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He previously carried out similar work at a domestic property in Middlesbrough in November 2020.

Teesside Magistrates Court.

Faulkner, of Berkeley Avenue, Hartlepool, also failed to ensure a four-stage clearance was carried out on both jobs by a person accredited by an appropriate body.

A Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigation found Faulkner had received relevant training on how to safely remove licenced asbestos and was therefore fully aware of the legal requirement to hold a licence.

He pleaded guilty to six charges including contravening asbestos control regulations and breaches under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was given an 18-month community order, which consists of 15 days of rehabilitation, 90 days of monitored alcohol abstinence as well as carrying out 150 hours of unpaid work. He will also pay costs of £1,000.

HSE inspector Stuart Whitesmith said: “Asbestos related disease still kills around 5,000 workers each year in Great Britain.

“In this case Mr Faulkner intentionally falsified paperwork necessary to ensure the safety of both workers, other staff and vulnerable members of public.