Hartlepool man spared jail over threats to woman after photograph posted on Facebook
A man sent threatening messages to a woman who posted a photo of him on social media.
Jamie Shillaw went to the LAB Gym in Hartlepool to find someone he thought had been dealing drugs to his cousin.
A photograph of Shillaw was taken and later posted on Facebook, Teesside Crown Court heard.
“Shillaw saw the photo and messaged the poster to take it down,” said Chris Baker, prosecuting.
“He made a series of threats aimed at both the poster and the alleged dealer.
“At the time the threats were made, Shillaw was the subject of a suspended sentence for assault.”
Shillaw, 38, of Whin Meadows, Hartlepool, admitted sending a threatening message, and being in breach of a suspended sentence, both on Tuesday, April 23.
Helen Towers, defending, said in mitigation: “This started off as a polite request to remove the photograph, but it soon degenerated.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“He was annoyed by whoever it was had sold drugs to his cousin, and there were also photos posted of the cousin having a ‘bad trip’ on drugs.
“Mr Shillaw now knows that if he suspects drug dealing he should call the police.
“He has complied with the other requirements of the suspended sentence, which expires in just over a week,
“Mr Shillaw does have mental health problems, and suffers from agoraphobia.”
Judge Simon Bourne-Arton sentenced Shillaw to six months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered him to do 20 rehabilitation activity days.
“I am prepared to give you this one last chance,” said the judge.