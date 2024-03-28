Hartlepool man steals more than £1,000 from deceased friend just days after her death

A Hartlepool man stole more than £1,000 from a friend in the days following her death after she had earlier trusted him with her bank card.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 28th Mar 2024, 12:05 GMT
Updated 28th Mar 2024, 12:35 GMT
David Hebner, 50, pleaded guilty to fraud when he appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court after taking £1,020 from her account following her death in October 2023.

Hebner, of Elwick Road, Hartlepool, was trusted with his friend’s bank card after providing her with mental health support and helping her in every day tasks such as food shopping.

Following the woman’s death, Hebner continued to spend her money, taking out the first amount of £250 from a post office in Middlesbrough on October 28 at 11.28am.

David Hebner, 50, appeared before Teesside Magistrates Court on March 27 after pleading guilty to fraud and stealing more than £1000 from a deceased friend.David Hebner, 50, appeared before Teesside Magistrates Court on March 27 after pleading guilty to fraud and stealing more than £1000 from a deceased friend.
Prosecutor Anne Mitchell told Teesside Magistrates’ Court that it was not until the woman’s family “tried to close the account” that they were “informed that a number of transactions had been taken out of her account following her death”.

According to the woman’s sister, this was “before her body had been removed” from her home.

In an address to the court, the woman’s sister said: “Losing her so suddenly under the circumstances has left us completely and utterly heartbroken as a family.”

She continued: “It is despicable doing what you did knowing how unwell she was before her death.

"You broke her trust in the most deceitful way.”

CCTV footage showed Hebner withdrawing large amounts of cash using the woman’s card, which he admitted to when approached by the police.

Nick Woodhouse, defending, said: “He was devastated when she passed away.

"Neither myself nor probation know why the offence was committed by someone who had not been in trouble for a long time and who was her friend.”

Mr Woodhouse continued: “He gave no logical explanation about what he had done when he was arrested.

"He could give no reason for it.”

The court sentenced Hebner to 24 weeks in custody, which was suspended for 18 months, and he must must also pay £1,020 in compensation to the victim’s family to cover the loss of the money.

As part of an 18-month community order, Hebner must complete 15 rehabilitation activity days and 180 hours of unpaid work.