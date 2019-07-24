Hartlepool man swore at magistrates after being jailed for probation breach
A man who was jailed for beaching a probation order swore at magistrates.
John Casey said it was ‘a joke’ after he was locked up for seven days.
Security guards at Teesside Magistrates’ Court had to restrain Casey as he was taken from the court’s dock to the cells.
The court heard Casey had been given a probation order earlier this year for an offence of common assault.
He failed to attend appointments with his probation officer giving no acceptable excuse.
Casey, 37, formerly of Brice Crescent, Hartlepool, admitted breaching a probation order.
When Casey was arrested he was taken first to Teesside Crown Court where he was required as a witness in another case.
That trial collapsed, and Casey was taken on the short journey to Teesside Magistratres’ Court.
Martin Scarborough, defending, said Casey has a chaotic lifestyle which had led him to missing appointments.
“I have to concede on his behalf that he has not kept up contact with his probation officer as he should have done,” added Mr Scarborough.
“He does have significant problems in his life for which he will need assistance in future.”
The magistrates sentenced Casey to seven days in prison.
“Seven days for breaching probation?” said Casey.”That’s a joke.
“Prison just for not turning up is ridiculous.”
Casey carried on complaining as he was led from the dock to begin his sentence.
Mr Scarborough tried to calm Casey by telling him he would visit him in the cells to explain what had happened.