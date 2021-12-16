Kevin Monaghan was slapped with the indefinite court order in 2009 when the victim was working as an escort.

He began calling and messaging her again last year, which left her in fear for her life, Teesside Crown Court heard.

It included calling her from a withheld number, emailing her under a fake name, making references to her family and saying he would go round to her house.

The case was heard at Teesside Crown Court.

Paul Reid, prosecuting, told the court: “He had previously threatened her with violence. He said he would put a screwdriver in her spine and throw acid in her face.”

The woman spoke to a friend who had also received 35 calls from a withheld number in one day and recognised Monaghan’s voice when she answered one.

Mr Reid said in emails Monaghan accused the victim of breaking the Obscene Publications Act, called her an offensive name and said he would search for her on Facebook.

“She became very anxious about this, worried that he might turn up at her home,” said Mr Reid.

Even after being arrested and released under investigation, Monaghan called the woman 29 times in two days.

Mr Reid said: “He left a voicemail saying he was going to come to her house and rape her.”

In a victim personal statement the woman said: “I feel in fear for my life.

“I’m constantly looking over my shoulder and wondering how he’s getting all my personal information.”

Monaghan, 41, of Town Wall, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to two breaches of a restraining order.

The court, sitting at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, heard the offences carried a potential prison sentence.

But Kate Barnes, defending, said Monaghan’s responsibility was lessened by a neurodiversity he has and that he has begun treatment.

The judge, Recorder Christopher Williams, said: “If the attempt was to punish you alone, there would be only one sentence and that would be a determinate and finite period of imprisonment.”But he added: “There would be no assistance to you in real terms after your release from such a sentence.”

Monaghan was given a 24-month community order to run alongside a package of treatment.

The restraining order remains indefinitely.

