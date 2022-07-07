Hartlepool man to carry baton ahead of Commonwealth Games

Adam Jaffri, 22, was handpicked by the Queen’s Baton Relay Committee to represent Hartlepool and the North East for his inspiring story and life-long passion for sports.

Adam will carry the baton and complete a 200-metre victory lap on Thursday, July 14, along Seaham seafront.

Dave Wilson, concierge at Sanctuary Supported Living’s Victoria Road supported housing service, in Hartlepool, has supported and mentored Adam since 2019

He added: “I had no hesitation in putting Adam forward due to his personal development, his love of sports and his desire to do things that would make his mum proud, who sadly passed away last year.”

Victoria Road offers a vital service in Hartlepool for young adults aged 16-25 who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, and who require support to increase their confidence and develop their skills, so they can learn to live independently.

Adam himself said: “I remember the Olympic baton was shown around my school in 2012, I was so excited to see it. I have always had a keen interest in sports, and I was excited to hear the Commonwealth Games was coming to England.

"I know my mum would have been proud of me for being involved in this amazing event.”

The baton will be carried through all 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth for 294 days, clocking more 140,000 kilometres.