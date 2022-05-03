Hartlepool man to stand trial as he denies sex assaults and indecently exposing himself

Derek Davidson, aged 39, pleaded not guilty when he appeared at Teesside Crown Court by videolink to Durham Prison on Tuesday, May 3.

He denied two counts of sexual assault and also two charges of exposure against the same alleged victims, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

It is understood they relate to two separate alleged incidents.

The hearing took place at Teesside Crown Court.

Each of the offences are said to have taken place on the same day in Hartlepool.

Davidson, of Sandringham Road, spoke only to identify himself and say “not guilty” when the charges were put to him during the short hearing.

The court fixed a trial date of Monday, September 19.

Two witnesses in the case will give evidence at an earlier hearing.