Reis Patterson, 26, of Whitby Street, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal damage recklessly endangering the life of a female in a hearing before Teesside Crown Court on Thursday.

The offence took place in Hartlepool on December 11 last year.

Patterson also pleaded guilty to criminal damage relating to a Christmas tree and table.

Teesside Crown Court.

But he denied an allegation of assault by beating of the female on the same date.

The prosecution said the pleas were acceptable.

Martin Scarborough, defending Patterson, said: “He accepts damaging the gas meter by slamming a door against it.”

He added Patterson had limited previous convictions.

Sentencing was adjourned for reports until August 29.

The Recorder of Middlesbrough, Judge Paul Watson, said they were “serious charges” and “all options” would be open to the court on the next occasion.