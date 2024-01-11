A man who forced his way into his ex-partner’s home in the early hours of the morning has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Cherrey broke into the frightened woman’s home in Hartlepool after turning up and banging on her front door at around 4am.

He broke a window and went inside the property, including upstairs, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police attended after his distressed ex-partner dialled 999.

The case was heard at Teesside Crown Court.

On his way out of the house, Cherrey, who had been drinking, took a jacket and rucksack which he tossed away nearby, said prosecutor Rachel Butt.

The court heard that he was stopped in the street by police just minutes before the break in and told them he was just getting some fresh air.

He pleaded guilty to the burglary and theft which happened last April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard Cherrey’s actions were driven by emotion and suspicion towards his ex-partner.

He had a previous conviction for arson when he set fire to some of the same woman’s belongings.

Michelle Turner, defending, said in mitigation: “His actions were purely in emotion. The relationship was at an end and he should have accepted that.

"Whilst it would have been terrifying, there was no significant violence used.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to his “strong personal mitigation”, Cherrey, a warehouse cleaner, of Potter Walk, Hartlepool, was given 18-month jail term, which was suspended for two years.