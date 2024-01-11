Hartlepool man who broke into ex-partner’s home at 4am sentenced at Teesside Crown Court
and live on Freeview channel 276
John Cherrey broke into the frightened woman’s home in Hartlepool after turning up and banging on her front door at around 4am.
He broke a window and went inside the property, including upstairs, Teesside Crown Court heard.
Police attended after his distressed ex-partner dialled 999.
On his way out of the house, Cherrey, who had been drinking, took a jacket and rucksack which he tossed away nearby, said prosecutor Rachel Butt.
The court heard that he was stopped in the street by police just minutes before the break in and told them he was just getting some fresh air.
He pleaded guilty to the burglary and theft which happened last April.
The court heard Cherrey’s actions were driven by emotion and suspicion towards his ex-partner.
He had a previous conviction for arson when he set fire to some of the same woman’s belongings.
Michelle Turner, defending, said in mitigation: “His actions were purely in emotion. The relationship was at an end and he should have accepted that.
"Whilst it would have been terrifying, there was no significant violence used.”
Due to his “strong personal mitigation”, Cherrey, a warehouse cleaner, of Potter Walk, Hartlepool, was given 18-month jail term, which was suspended for two years.
He was ordered to pay £100 compensation for the broken window, ordered to do 200 hours unpaid work and complete 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days.