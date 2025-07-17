Hartlepool man who dumped household waste near his home faces £1,000-plus court bill

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 17th Jul 2025, 04:45 BST
A man who admitted dumping household waste in a back alley near his home now faces a four-figure court bill.

Okechukwu Ejikeme, 42, of Dorset Street, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to illegally leaving black bags at the rear of Dorset Street on or around May 6 of last year.

Teesside Magistrates’ Court ordered him to pay a £400 fine, £160 victim surcharge and £607.78p costs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ejikeme, who was not present in court, must pay the £1,167,78p total by July 23.

A man faces a £1,000-plus court bill after dumping household waste at the rear of Hartlepool's Dorset Street.placeholder image
A man faces a £1,000-plus court bill after dumping household waste at the rear of Hartlepool's Dorset Street.

The prosecution was brought by Hartlepool Borough Council.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice