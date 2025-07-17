Hartlepool man who dumped household waste near his home faces £1,000-plus court bill
A man who admitted dumping household waste in a back alley near his home now faces a four-figure court bill.
Okechukwu Ejikeme, 42, of Dorset Street, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to illegally leaving black bags at the rear of Dorset Street on or around May 6 of last year.
Teesside Magistrates’ Court ordered him to pay a £400 fine, £160 victim surcharge and £607.78p costs.
Ejikeme, who was not present in court, must pay the £1,167,78p total by July 23.
The prosecution was brought by Hartlepool Borough Council.