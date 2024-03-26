Hartlepool man who embarked on campaign of harassment against ex-partner is sentenced at Teesside Crown Court
and live on Freeview channel 276
Neil Hudson, 47, regularly attended places where his ex-partner was to intimidate her and tried to contact her directly and through others, Teesside Crown Court heard.
He also used emotional blackmail and made a number of “shameful” Facebook posts which she found grossly offensive, the court was told.
Philip Morley, prosecuting, told how on one occasion Hudson went round to his ex-partner’s home at 10pm when he smashed her car windscreen and made a racial slur towards a neighbour.
On another day he rang her daughter to find out where his ex would be at a certain time and turned up in his car.
Another time she was locked out of her house after Hudson changed the password of her home security system.
He also made a number of distressing Facebook posts and also bombarded her with numerous phone calls and texts.
He pleaded guilty to charges of stalking, racially aggravated harassment and criminal damage.
In mitigation, Paul Abrahams said the judge could hold back from immediate prison as there had been no further offending and that Hudson had experienced physical and mental health issues.
Judge Richard Bennett, told Hudson, of Forth Grove, Hartlepool: “Your behaviour has caused her months of anxiety, stress and fear.”
He was sentenced to 24 weeks of imprisonment, which was suspended for 24 months, and he was also ordered to complete 30 rehabilitation activity days.
Judge Bennett added: "This is your final chance Mr Hudson.”