Hartlepool man who flouted court order was found hiding underneath mattress
Robert Ronald Baldwin, who is aged 44 and from Nash Grove, in Hartlepool, was made subject of a domestic violence protection order at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, on December 12 of last year.
But he breached its terms just over a fortnight later when he was discovered in the spare bedroom of a property in town.
Court documents indicate that Baldwin was found “hiding under a mattress” on December 28 and that his presence there meant he was liable for a further penalty.
Baldwin, who admitted breaching the December 12 order when he returned to the same court a day later, was fined £50 and ordered to pay the sum within a fortnight.
Passing sentence, magistrates gave him credit for his guilty plea.