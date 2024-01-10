News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Hartlepool man who flouted court order was found hiding underneath mattress

A man who tried to hide under a mattress after he flouted a court order just weeks later has been hauled back in front of magistrates and fined.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 10th Jan 2024, 15:06 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 15:09 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Robert Ronald Baldwin, who is aged 44 and from Nash Grove, in Hartlepool, was made subject of a domestic violence protection order at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, on December 12 of last year.

But he breached its terms just over a fortnight later when he was discovered in the spare bedroom of a property in town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Court documents indicate that Baldwin was found “hiding under a mattress” on December 28 and that his presence there meant he was liable for a further penalty.

Most Popular
The Hartlepool case was dealt with recently at Middlesbrough's Teesside Magistrates' Court.The Hartlepool case was dealt with recently at Middlesbrough's Teesside Magistrates' Court.
The Hartlepool case was dealt with recently at Middlesbrough's Teesside Magistrates' Court.

Baldwin, who admitted breaching the December 12 order when he returned to the same court a day later, was fined £50 and ordered to pay the sum within a fortnight.

Passing sentence, magistrates gave him credit for his guilty plea.