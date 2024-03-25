Hartlepool man who flouted court orders is hauled back in front of magistrates and jailed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jordan Rowntree was originally handed a community order after he was convicted of breaching a restraining order by attending a particular address in Hartlepool on November 17 and speaking with a named woman.

But he was taken back to Teesside Magistrates’ Court after he failed to attend scheduled appointments as part of the terms of his sentence.

Rowntree, 22, whose address was listed on court documents as Raby Road, Hartlepool, admitted one count of breaching the community order and one charge of breaching a supervision order following his release from a previous period of imprisonment.

This Hartlepool case was dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates' Court.

He was judged to have “a flagrant disregard for court orders” and jailed for 12 weeks.