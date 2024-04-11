Hartlepool man who flouted terms of his release is hauled back to court and jailed
A man who flouted the terms of his release from prison has been hauled back in front of magistrates and jailed.
Dean Williams, 25, of Moyne Gardens, Hartlepool, admitted one count of failing to comply with supervision requirements after neglecting to get permission to stay at an unauthorised address and failing to be present at a home visit from a supervisor.
Teesside Magistrates’ Court jailed him for seven days.
Court documents state: “The defendant has a flagrant disregard for court orders.”