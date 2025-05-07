Hartlepool man who handled stolen goods and tried to use another man's credit card avoids immediate jail term

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 7th May 2025, 16:44 BST
A man who admitted handling stolen goods and trying to use a stolen credit card has avoided an immediate jail term.

Neil Cuthbert-Smith, 40, of Harcourt Street, Hartlepool, admitted committing both offences in town on or around August 19 of last year when he appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

Among the items he is said to have handled are CDs, store cards, a wallet, postage stamps and a driving licence.

A third charge of stealing from a motor vehicle around the same dates was dismissed.

The Hartlepool cases were dealt with at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID

Cuthbert-Smith received a 12-week prison sentence, which was suspended for 18 months, and was ordered to complete a drug rehabilitation programme and 100 hours of unpaid work.

He must also pay £59.99p in compensation.

Toni Osborne, 37, of the same address in Harcourt Street, was accused of handling stolen goods and fraud by false representation on the same dates.

Both charges against her were dropped.

