Hartlepool man who illegally dumped household waste is now more than £600 out of pocket

A man convicted of illegally discarding household waste is now more than £600 out of pocket.

Roma Iordan, 27, of York Road, Hartlepool, was found guilty in his absence of committing the offence in the town’s Dent Street on October 7 of last year.

Prosecuted by Hartlepool Borough Council under the Environmental Protection Act, Iordan was ordered at Teesside Magistrates’ Court to pay a £220 fine, £88 victim surcharge and £300 costs.

The £608 total must be paid by June 3.

In a separate prosecution by the council on the same day under the same act, Emma Durge admitted illegally discarding a cigarette in the town’s Victoria Road on September 10 of last year.

Durge, 38, of Greenwood Road, Hartlepool, was present in court as she was ordered to pay a £70 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £100 costs.

The £205 total will be paid in £70 monthly instalments from the end of May.

