Hartlepool man with a ‘history of violence’ spared jail after whipping woman at King’s Cross Station

A Hartlepool man with a “history of violence” has closely escaped prison after he admitted assaulting a woman.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 20:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Tony Clarke, 35, was sentenced at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough, after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing to assaulting his victim at London’s King’s Cross Railway Station on July 9, 2023.

Clarke, of Miers Avenue, in Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to “whipping” the woman – who he knew from Hartlepool – with a telephone cable after an argument broke out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Simon Walker, defending, said: “There was bickering which resulted in him throwing his mobile phone in her direction and he hit her with the mobile phone cable.

Most Popular
Tony Clarke pictured outside Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Tony has been sentenced by the court for assaulting a woman at King's Cross Station, in London, in July 2023.Tony Clarke pictured outside Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Tony has been sentenced by the court for assaulting a woman at King's Cross Station, in London, in July 2023.
Tony Clarke pictured outside Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Tony has been sentenced by the court for assaulting a woman at King's Cross Station, in London, in July 2023.

"There were no injuries.

"He apologised at the scene and bought her a ticket home, which was over £100.

"He has not seen her since.”

Clarke also admitted to having an undisclosed “quantity of cocaine” in his possession on the same day after being searched by police officers.

Mr Walker said: “It was such a small amount it was not weighable, let alone anything else.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Walker explained to the court how Clarke is currently suffering from post traumatic stress disorder after a car accident in the summer of 2023 and is financially relied on by his family.

Clarke received a sentence of 20 weeks in prison, which was suspended for 12 months.

The cocaine found in his possession has also been confiscated and will be destroyed.

Clarke must also pay a £154 surcharge and £84 in prosecution costs, adding to the £2,115 he already owes in court bills.