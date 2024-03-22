Hartlepool man with a ‘history of violence’ spared jail after whipping woman at King’s Cross Station
Tony Clarke, 35, was sentenced at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough, after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing to assaulting his victim at London’s King’s Cross Railway Station on July 9, 2023.
Clarke, of Miers Avenue, in Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to “whipping” the woman – who he knew from Hartlepool – with a telephone cable after an argument broke out.
Simon Walker, defending, said: “There was bickering which resulted in him throwing his mobile phone in her direction and he hit her with the mobile phone cable.
"There were no injuries.
"He apologised at the scene and bought her a ticket home, which was over £100.
"He has not seen her since.”
Clarke also admitted to having an undisclosed “quantity of cocaine” in his possession on the same day after being searched by police officers.
Mr Walker said: “It was such a small amount it was not weighable, let alone anything else.”
Mr Walker explained to the court how Clarke is currently suffering from post traumatic stress disorder after a car accident in the summer of 2023 and is financially relied on by his family.
Clarke received a sentence of 20 weeks in prison, which was suspended for 12 months.
The cocaine found in his possession has also been confiscated and will be destroyed.
Clarke must also pay a £154 surcharge and £84 in prosecution costs, adding to the £2,115 he already owes in court bills.