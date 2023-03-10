John Simpson, 23, from Hartlepool, had no previous convictions and he ended up spending five weeks on remand far away from home in Hull prison.

Simpson, who had been taking drugs for two years, pulled the same trick twice on shop staff to grab cigarettes and tobacco.

But when the second store assistant resisted he ended up facing a robbery charge, Teesside Crown Court was told.

Cora's in Vicarage Gardens, Hartlepool. Picture: Google.

He first struck in the early hours of December 5 at the Premier Store on Cornwall Street, in Hartlepool where he chose cigarettes and tobacco and asked the assistant for a cigarette lighter to go with them, said prosecutor Rachel Masters.

When the woman turned her back to reach up to a shelf he ran from the store with his £32 haul.

Then a few hours later he repeated the trick with £44 of cigarettes, tobacco and a lighter at Cora’s Store in Vicarage Gardens, but he dragged the assistant over the counter as she resisted, leaving her with an injured knee.

Both raids were caught on the stores’ CCTV and the second one was played in court for the judge on Thursday afternoon.

Simpson’s lawyer Kelly Clarke said in mitigation that he had been given a shock by his first experience with the law and prison.

She said that a pre-sentence report by a probation officer showed that he felt genuine remorse and empathy for the two shop assistants.

Simpson, of Lister Street, Hartlepool, who appeared over a prison videolink, pleaded guilty to shop theft and robbery.

He was remanded into custody until he is sentenced.

Ms Clarke said that the probation report stressed the importance of finding a place to live for Simpson to keep him away from crime and criminals, and that had not been achieved yet.

The judge Recorder Andrew Sutcliffe KC said that he recommended a suspended nine months jail sentence.