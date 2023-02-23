The case was dealt with at Teesside Crown Court.

Ryan May, 22, from Hartlepool, injured his latest partner and her brother in a rage when he wrecked a TV set in their home and grabbed a kitchen knife.

His girlfriend locked herself in the bathroom before he chased her down the street until police arrived, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Rachel Masters said that earlier May had kicked the woman in the stomach with full force as she sat on a sofa, snatched a treasured bracelet, and threw a coffee at the TV before smashing it.

He fought with her brother, who he had been out drinking with on October 9 last year, leaving him with a bloodied nose.

After his arrest May was said to be remorseful.

Miss Masters said that he also had a previous conviction for assaulting an earlier partner after drinking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michele Turner, defending, said in mitigation that he had shown remorse by his early guilty pleas to the charges, and the relationship was over.

He admitted actual bodily harm assault and criminal damage.

Recorder Mark Giuliani told him: “You are someone that certainly in drink has an uncontrollable temper and you need assistance.

”You are only a young man and you should not be wasting your life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad