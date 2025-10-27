Hartlepool man's £1,000-plus court bill after dumping waste near his home
Lee Bartleson was taken to court by Hartlepool Borough Council after the rubbish was discovered at the rear of Jackson Street, off Oxford Road, in Hartlepool, on February 25 of this year.
Bartleson, 38, who lives in Jackson Street, was prosecuted by the council under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.
He pleaded guilty to one count of depositing controlled waste in the alley way without the authority of a current environmental permit when he appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, earlier this month.
Bartleson was ordered to pay a £138 fine, a £55 surcharge towards victim services and £856.11p in court courts.
Magistrates decided that the £1,049.11p total could be divided across £50 instalments from the beginning of November.
The sum will take about 20 months to be paid.