News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Hartlepool man's £800 court bill after dodging four train fares in just a week

A passenger who dodged four rail fares in a week has been ordered to pay a near £800 court bill.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 7th Aug 2023, 14:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 16:40 BST

Lee West was caught travelling without a valid £4.30p ticket between Seaton Carew and Stockton railway stations on November 21, November 22, November 25 and November 28 of last year.

On two occasions he told inspectors that his bank card was not working and that he did not have any money with him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rail operator Northern took the cases to Teesside Magistrates’ Court after West ignored written requests for the outstanding £17.20p as well as subsequent fixed penalty notices.

The Middlesbrough court has now ordered him to pay a £440 fine, £176 victim surcharge, £150 prosecution costs and £17.20p in compensation after convicting him of four offences of fare dodging.

West, 42, of Kendal Road, Hartlepool, who was not present at the hearing, must pay the £783.20p total by August 18.