Lee West was caught travelling without a valid £4.30p ticket between Seaton Carew and Stockton railway stations on November 21, November 22, November 25 and November 28 of last year.

On two occasions he told inspectors that his bank card was not working and that he did not have any money with him.

Rail operator Northern took the cases to Teesside Magistrates’ Court after West ignored written requests for the outstanding £17.20p as well as subsequent fixed penalty notices.

The Middlesbrough court has now ordered him to pay a £440 fine, £176 victim surcharge, £150 prosecution costs and £17.20p in compensation after convicting him of four offences of fare dodging.