Hartlepool manslaughter trial: Shopkeepers describe road side altercation prior to 59-year-old's death

Witnesses have described to a manslaughter trial jury how they watched a road side “brawl” unfold between two men.
By Mark Payne
Published 12th Mar 2024, 15:49 GMT
Updated 13th Mar 2024, 11:37 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Mark Davison, 59, from Easington, died after suffering a heart attack at the wheel of his car in Bailey Street, in Hartlepool town centre, on May 27, 2022.

Moments beforehand he was involved in an altercation with Mark Beaumont, 48, on the corner of Gainford Street and York Road.

Beaumont denies killing Mr Davison.

Mark Davison, 59, from Easington, died shortly after an altercation with another man in Hartlepool town centre in May 2022.Mark Davison, 59, from Easington, died shortly after an altercation with another man in Hartlepool town centre in May 2022.
Mark Davison, 59, from Easington, died shortly after an altercation with another man in Hartlepool town centre in May 2022.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Shop owner Stephen Close gave evidence at Teesside Crown Court on Tuesday.

He described seeing a fight erupt outside between Beaumont and Mr Davison and went out to try and help separate them.

"They were throwing punches at each other, a lot of shouting, that sort of thing," he said.

Mr Close said he heard Beaumont accuse Mr Davison of hitting Beaumont’s wife, who was in the middle of the pair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said Beaumont appeared the more angry of the two and that Mr Davison looked to be defending himself.

But he accepted both men were shouting and swearing at each other.

Another nearby shopkeeper, Laura Gibson, told the trial Beaumont was bouncing around “like a boxer”.

Beaumont, of Fordyce Road, Hartlepool, is accused of punching Mr Davison twice to the head after he got back into his car.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Davison is said to have driven around the corner into Bailey Street where he suffered a fatal heart attack at the wheel.

Emergency services arrived and performed CPR but Mr Davison died.

The trial started on Monday and is expected to last for five days.