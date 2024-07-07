Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Hartlepool woman has been spared jail after headbutting and spitting at two police officers while “heavily intoxicated”.

A court heard how Maxine Marchant, 31, showed no remorse for one of the assaults and thought it was funny.

Teesside magistrates were told how police officers were called to her home address, in Christopher Street, Hartlepool, at around 11.30pm on September 29 last year following reports that she had been assaulted.

They found Marchant with “a significant amount of blood on her right hand and T-shirt”.

As officers tried to find out what had happened, Marchant became agitated and retaliated, headbutting one police officer in the chest and attempting to headbutt the other.

Chris Tame, prosecuting, said: “Marchant became very noncompliant, lunging towards the officer’s head and spitting at him.

"The other officer intercepted, covering her mouth with his hand.

"She then headbutted him in the chest area.”

Reading an impact statement by one of the police officers, Mr Tame said: “A few inches higher and she could have broken something on my face.

"I have played the incident over and over in my head.

“She showed no remorse and thought it was funny.”

Tyler Punkett, defending, told the court how Marchant suffers from a number of mental health issues including personality disorder, bipolar disorder, ADHD, obsessive compulsive disorder and post traumatic stress disorder.

Speaking about the impact her mental health had on the assaults, Mr Punkett said: “Her mental health means it is increasingly difficult to control her emotions, which could be an explanation.”

Marchant pleaded guilty to one of the offences at a hearing earlier this year in January while pleading not guilty to the other charge.

She was later tried and convicted in March for this offence and returned to court in July to be sentenced for both counts.

The chair of the bench, Norman Alderson, described the charges as “serious offences” and added: “You obviously have some issues that need to be dealt with.”

Marchant, who has eight previous convictions for 10 offences, was given a 12-month community order with 25 rehabilitation activity days.