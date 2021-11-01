Hartlepool motorcyclist given jail warning over 'grossly excessive' speed during police chase

Luke Cartridge, 29, was arrested and charged with dangerous driving after riding around the Dyke House and West View areas of Hartlepool at speeds of more than twice the legal limit.

Teesside Crown Court heard how he went through several red lights and rode over footpaths and grassed areas in a bid to escape the police who were chasing him.

He was carrying a passenger at the time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Cartridge drove dangerously on a motorcycle including on Raby Road, Hartlepool.

Ashleigh Leach, prosecuting, said police on patrol became suspicious of the movements of Cartridge on the bike on Challoner Road at about 5pm on March 2 this year.

She said: “The officer activated his blue lights and sirens. The motorcycle accelerated away failing to stop reaching around 70 miles per hour in a 30mph zone.”

Cartridge hit 77mph on Raby Road near Brougham Terrace before police lost sight of him when he headed towards the Oakesway industrial estate.

More officers helped with the pursuit.

The defendant will be sentenced at Teesside Crown Court.

At one point when the road was blocked he mounted a pavement to aid his escape.

Miss Leach said: “The offence is aggravated due to carrying a passenger, aggressive driving, excessive speeds in a residential area, failing to stop for police and ignoring several red lights.”

Judge Jonathan Carroll described the driving as “grossly excessive speed” in what was a fairly extensive chase.

But he accepted nobody was injured or damage caused to any property.

Cartridge of Pine Grove, Hartlepool, who has previous driving offences, admitted dangerous driving.

Kelly Sherif, defending, pointed out the previous offences date back about 10 years.

She added he was working and has children.

Sentencing was adjourned to obtain a pre-sentence report.

Judge Carroll warned Cartridge that immediate prison was a possibility.

He said: “You should understand on the description of this driving so far the custody threshold is undoubtedly crossed.

"There will be a custodial sentence of some form or other. The only question for the sentencing judge is to whether it should be an immediate custodial sentence or one that can be suspended.”

The case was adjourned until Monday, December 6, and Cartridge was granted bail.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.