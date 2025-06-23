Hartlepool motorist banned after failing to co-operate with speeding investigation

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 04:45 BST

A motorist has been banned from driving after he was convicted of failing to co-operate with a speeding investigation.

William Fenwick, from Hartlepool, was initially accused of breaking the 50 miles per hour limit on a stretch of the A689 on June 1 of last year.

The allegation was later withdrawn at Teesside Magistrates’ Court and he was instead charged with failing to give Cleveland Police information relating to the identity of a driver suspected of committing an offence between June 7 and September 23.

Fenwick, who is 38 and of Westmoreland Walk, was not present in court when the case was proved against him.

The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REIDplaceholder image
The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID

He was banned from driving for six months “due to repeat offending” after he received four penalty points on his licence.

Fenwick was also ordered to pay a £660 fine, £264 victim surcharge and £110 costs.

The £1,034 total must be paid by July 3.

