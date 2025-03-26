Hartlepool motorist banned from driving after committing offence hundreds of miles from home
Ben Thrower was last month convicted of driving without insurance and was present to learn his fate when the case returned to court in March.
Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, was told that he was caught using a Ford Transit van in Green Road, Dartford, in Kent, on November 27, 2023.
Thrower, who is 34 years of age and lives in Annandale Crescent, in West View, was banned from driving for three months and was also ordered to pay an £180 fine, £72 victim surcharge and £250 in prosecution costs.
The £502 total must be paid by the start of April.