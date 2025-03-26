Hartlepool motorist banned from driving after committing offence hundreds of miles from home

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 26th Mar 2025, 10:41 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2025, 08:00 BST
A Hartlepool motorist has been banned from the road after committing a driving offence hundreds of miles from home.

Ben Thrower was last month convicted of driving without insurance and was present to learn his fate when the case returned to court in March.

Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, was told that he was caught using a Ford Transit van in Green Road, Dartford, in Kent, on November 27, 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thrower, who is 34 years of age and lives in Annandale Crescent, in West View, was banned from driving for three months and was also ordered to pay an £180 fine, £72 victim surcharge and £250 in prosecution costs.

The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REIDplaceholder image
The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID

The £502 total must be paid by the start of April.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice