Hartlepool motorist banned from driving after he is convicted of two offences

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Andrew John Vasey, of York Road, Hartlepool admitted speeding in an Audi car at 47 miles per hour in a 40 miles per hour zone of the town’s A179 Hart Road on July 2 last year.

He was also found guilty in his absence of failing to provide information leading to the identity of a driver suspected of having committed an offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was said to have taken place between July 24 and August 28 of last year.

A motorist has been banned from driving after he was caught speeding on the A179 Hart Road. Picture by FRANK REID

Justices at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, have now banned him from the road for six months.

Court documents state that disqualification was “obligatory due to repeat offending”.

Vasey, who is 45, was ordered to pay an £806 fine, £322 victim surcharge and £170 in court costs.