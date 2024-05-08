Hartlepool motorist banned from driving after he is convicted of two offences
Andrew John Vasey, of York Road, Hartlepool admitted speeding in an Audi car at 47 miles per hour in a 40 miles per hour zone of the town’s A179 Hart Road on July 2 last year.
He was also found guilty in his absence of failing to provide information leading to the identity of a driver suspected of having committed an offence.
This was said to have taken place between July 24 and August 28 of last year.
Justices at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, have now banned him from the road for six months.
Court documents state that disqualification was “obligatory due to repeat offending”.
Vasey, who is 45, was ordered to pay an £806 fine, £322 victim surcharge and £170 in court costs.
The £1,298 total must be paid by May 30.