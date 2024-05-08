Hartlepool motorist banned from driving after he is convicted of two offences

A driver has been banned from the road after he was convicted of two motoring offences.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 8th May 2024, 16:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Andrew John Vasey, of York Road, Hartlepool admitted speeding in an Audi car at 47 miles per hour in a 40 miles per hour zone of the town’s A179 Hart Road on July 2 last year.

He was also found guilty in his absence of failing to provide information leading to the identity of a driver suspected of having committed an offence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This was said to have taken place between July 24 and August 28 of last year.

A motorist has been banned from driving after he was caught speeding on the A179 Hart Road. Picture by FRANK REIDA motorist has been banned from driving after he was caught speeding on the A179 Hart Road. Picture by FRANK REID
A motorist has been banned from driving after he was caught speeding on the A179 Hart Road. Picture by FRANK REID

Justices at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, have now banned him from the road for six months.

Court documents state that disqualification was “obligatory due to repeat offending”.

Vasey, who is 45, was ordered to pay an £806 fine, £322 victim surcharge and £170 in court costs.

The £1,298 total must be paid by May 30.