Hartlepool’s MP is calling on police and council officials to step up action at an anti-social behaviour hot spot.

Jonathan Brash wants Hartlepool town centre to become a “hostile environment” for troublemakers following months of reports from residents and businesses about unacceptable behaviour, particularly around the ramp in York Road.

Mr Brash welcomed recent efforts by Cleveland Police and Hartlepool Borough Council to tackle long-running issues - including begging, drinking and drug use - but says more needs to be done.

He is pressing for a greater police presence and the council to use additional powers to prohibit particular activities in the area.

Mr Brash said: “Residents and businesses have had enough. The situation on York Road has gone on for far too long and it is completely unacceptable.

“I have asked the police to increase visible enforcement and to take a tough approach. Arrest them, move them on, make it clear that this behaviour will not be tolerated.”

He has written to the District Commander for Hartlepool, Superintendent Alan O'Donaghue, in which Mr Brash says the situation continues to be “completely unacceptable” and asks about plans to address it.

He has also written to the council’s managing director, Denise McGuckin, seeking an update on progress with an action plan developed by the multi-agency Safer Hartlepool Partnership of which Mr Brash is chair.

Police speaking to an individual at the York Road ramp area earlier this year. Picture by FRANK REID

Superintendent O'Donaghue told the Mail that anti-social behaviour remains a priority of the force and they are committed to working with partners and the public to address them.

He said: “Following the Safer Hartlepool Partnership public meeting earlier this year, we have delivered on our commitment to increase police visibility in the town centre.

"Daily patrols are in place, targeting antisocial behaviour, crime, and disorder. During that meeting, I discussed with the chair of the partnership, Mr Brash, the need for a co-ordinated response to the challenges around the ramp and surrounding areas.

"This approach was agreed upon and is now being implemented through the Safer Hartlepool Partnership."

Police report that in the last six months crime in the town centre has is down by 21%.

The force also notes that public order offences have fallen by 49%, robbery by 18%, drug offences by 31% and shop theft by 35%, with consistent month-on-month improvements.

And in the past three months, 57 arrests have been made in the town centre.

Supt O'Donaghue added: “However, we recognise that enforcement alone is not enough. Effectively addressing the ongoing challenges requires a collaborative, multi-agency approach focused on tackling the root causes of offending.

“As part of this work, Cleveland Police and our partners have engaged with 41 individuals in key areas including the bottom of the ramp, York Road, Church Street, and Church Square.”

They have all been offered support such as access to housing advice, adult social care, mental health services, and foodbanks.

Supt O'Donaghue said: “We are making progress, but we are not complacent. Our focus remains on ensuring Hartlepool is a safer place for everyone who lives, works, and visits the town.”

Hartlepool Borough Council is understood to be exploring a public space protection order to target antisocial behaviour issues.

A council spokesperson said: "We can confirm that we have received the letter from Mr Brash and will be meeting with him soon to discuss its contents."