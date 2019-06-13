A 44-year-old man has been charged with the Hartlepool murder of Michael Phillips.

The body of Mr Phillips was discovered after emergency services rushed to a house in Rydal Street, off the town’s Elwick Road, at around 9pm on Monday.

The scene of the police investigation in Rydal Street, Hartlepool.

Nine people have since been arrested in connection with the police investigation.

Cleveland Police have now confirmed that one has been charged with murder, burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and committing actual bodily harm.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, on Friday morning.

More to follow.