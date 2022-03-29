Hartlepool murder trial due to begin after death of 'brilliant father'
A murder trial is due to begin today following the death of a “brilliant father”.
Eugert Merizaj, aged 30, whose address is listed on court documents as Montague Street, Leicester, is accused of murdering Hemawand Ali Hussein in Hartlepool in September 2019.
Merizaj pleaded not guilty to the charge earlier this month and his trial at Teesside Crown Court is expected to start on March 29.
Father-of-two Mr Hussein, 30, was found dead with a gunshot wound in a property in the town’s Charterhouse Street in September 2019.
Following Mr Hussein’s death, his partner, Jennifer Buller, paid tribute to him in a statement, saying: “He was a brilliant father and his children saw him as their hero, a brave man who protected them."
We will bring you further updates once the trial begins.