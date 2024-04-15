Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Muslim Ahmed Alid is charged with stabbing Terence Carney, 70, who was out walking in Tees Street, in Hartlepool town centre, on October 15, eight days after Hamas launched its attack on Israel.

The prosecution at Teesside Crown Court claims that Alid was motivated to get “revenge” for the Palestinian victims of Israel.

Forty-five-year-old Alid, who is from Morocco, first attacked his Iranian housemate Javed Nouri, a Christian convert, and stabbed him six times as he slept in his room at the Home Office-approved property in Wharton Terrace.

Hartlepool murder suspect Ahmed Alid.

Mr Nouri, who the jury has heard is bigger than Alid, managed to fight him off and Alid fled into the street where his path crossed with Mr Carney, a stranger, who he fatally stabbed.

The jury has heard how Mr Nouri and Alid had previously fallen out about religion and how Mr Nouri had converted to Christianity.

Their housemate, Mohammed Karimi, also from Iran and a fellow convert to Christianity, told investigators Alid would curse them in the house and say in Arabic: “You are devils.”

Mr Karimi told detectives: “I could ignore that but Javed could not.”

Asked to explain why he thought Alid would curse them, Mr Karimi replied: “I am from Iran, a Muslim country.

“He hated when I was drinking or having a girlfriend.

“I am a Christian and Javed, he was a Muslim and he turned Christian.”

He explained the context of a Muslim using those curses, telling police: “When you see someone you don’t like, anyone who is not Muslim, anyone or anything who offends your religion, they say ‘Devil go away, you are a devil, God damn you’.”

Mr Karimi said some Muslims had “no problems” with people from another religion.

“You have some Muslims like Ahmed, they just want to force you to be Muslim,” he said.

Alid, who was living in Wharton Terrace at the time of his arrest, denies murder, attempted murder and two counts of assaulting female detectives after he was arrested.