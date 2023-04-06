Alan Dixon, 62, grabbed the blade from his kitchen after the men refused to leave the area, Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard.

The court was told that Dixon was seen as a kind of ambassador for the street where he has lived for over 10 years and neighbours rely on him to help them with problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said in the last few years the street has become “chaotic” with anti-social behaviour and people carrying weapons.

The case was heard at Teesside Magistrates Court.

But he was arrested and charged with possession of a blade in public after he admitted to police what he had done when they arrived.

Dixon also made a racial slur when referring to where one of the men who had been fighting had gone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident happened in Suggitt Street on August 22 last year.

The court heard Dixon asked the men to move before getting a knife from his house when he refused.

He told the probation service he hoped to scare them into putting their weapons down.

One of the group was reported to have been armed with a machete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dixon, of Stephen Street, Hartlepool, was said to have quickly taken the knife back inside and later realised his actions were foolish.

He pleaded guilty to the knife charge and causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress.

Neil Bennett, defending, said in mitigation: “Had he not told the police he had a knife he would not be sitting here today.

"There’s no suggestion the knife was used or brandished.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regarding the racial slur, Mr Bennett accepted it was “totally inexcusable”.

Dixon, who the court was told is battling oral cancer, was last before the court in January over a drunken tirade of abuse towards a neighbour originally from South Africa.

He faced an automatic six-month jail term as he had another previous conviction for possessing a knife over 30 years ago.

But magistrates instead gave Dixon an 18-month community order with 30 rehabilitation activity days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad