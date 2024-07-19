Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cleveland Police is appealing to anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage following a spate of burglaries of new-build homes in Hartlepool.

Police say burglars are targeting new homes to steal items inside including boilers.

On two occasions, burglars have broken the panels on the front door of a number of new build houses in the Brenda Road area of town.

The first burglary took place at some point between 4.30pm on Tuesday, July 9, and 7am on Wednesday, July 10.

The second burglary happened at some time between Friday, July 12, and 7am on Monday, July 15.

The houses are still being built on Brenda Road and are currently unoccupied.

Officers are investigating the theft of approximately five boilers and as part of their enquiries, they are appealing to members of the public to come forward if they may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area.

They are also encouraging anyone with information, CCTV or dash cam footage to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Jonny Christie, from Hartlepool CID, said: “We’re investigating burglars targeting new build sites to steal from inside the homes that are being built.

“While we are providing advice to the builders on how to deter the burglars and keep the site secure, we’re also seeking information, CCTV or dash cam footage that could help identify who is responsible.

“If you can assist the investigation, please get in touch by calling Cleveland Police on 101 quoting 129909.”

Information can also be given anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.