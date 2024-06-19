Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A burglar stole a charity box intended for a poorly young boy when he broke into a Hartlepool takeaway.

Carl Waller, 35, forced his way in Pizza Time, in Elwick Road, in the middle of the night by kicking in a door panel on March 18.

Once inside, he stole the takeaway’s electronic point of sale system worth £1,100, £40 takings and the collection tin estimated to contain more than £3,000.

In an impact statement, the shop’s owner said: "When the charity box was taken my dad and myself were extremely upset.

Pizza Time, in Elwick Road, Hartlepool was broken into in March. Picture by FRANK REID

“The money would have been used for medicine and bandages for my young nephew whose condition is placing a massive financial burden on his parents.”

Waller, who was on a court community order made just six weeks earlier, was arrested after his finger prints were found at the scene.

He pleaded guilty to burglary just before he was due to stand trial although he denied taking the collection tin.

However, following a hearing a district judge ruled that he did.

Nigel Soppitt, prosecuting at Teesside Crown Court heard, said Waller has a “terrible” record with 124 offences from 55 separate court appearances, mainly for shoplifting.

Defence barrister Stephen Constantine said his client was effectively homeless at the time and stole for food.

Waller, of Milbank Road, Hartlepool, was sentenced to 11 months for the burglary.

The judge, Recorder Abdul Iqbal, said: “You have shown little remorse in my judgement for this offending.