Hartlepool paedophile jailed after examination of home devices revealed extent of child sex crimes at home and abroad
Stephen Slimings, from Hartlepool, was arrested when he came to the attention of police through his activity online after downloading indecent images.
Following examination of his devices, it was found that he had been committing other offences both in person and contacting children online overseas.
Slimings, 38, was convicted of causing or inciting child sexual exploitation, engaging in sexual communication with a child, engaging in sexual activity with a girl, three charges of making indecent images of children and one of prohibited images of children.
Teesside Crown Court heard in November 2021 how he went online using an alias and photographs of a male far younger than him in order to gain the trust of a child and coerce one girl into sending images of herself to him.
Slimings, of Mickey Barron Close, was sentenced to 54 months in prison.
Detective Constable Lewis Hill, from Cleveland Police’s Paedophile Online Investigation Team, said: “I’d like to thank both victims and their families in this case, who were extremely supportive in providing evidence.
"I’d also like to acknowledge overseas law enforcement who assisted us with contacting one of the victims.
“This outcome is a warning to anyone that thinks that this type of offending won’t go undetected. We will trace you and put you before the courts to be dealt with accordingly.”
Slimings will now be on the sex offenders’ register for life.