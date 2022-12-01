Hartlepool pair bailed after they are charged with jointly burgling garage

John Miles, 48, of Warren Street, Hartlepool, is accused of burgling the garage at a property in the town’s Caledonian Road and stealing £470 of items on November 14.

He is also charged with attempting to burgle the property itself on the same date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher Bowlt, 40, of Airdrie Close, Hartlepool, is accused of burgling the same garage with Miles.

These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

He faces a second charge of stealing a £60 Black & Decker power washer from TJ Hughes, in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, Hartlepool, on November 16.

The pair were granted conditional bail when they made their first appearance at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, and will return to the court on Wednesday, December 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad