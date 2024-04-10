Hartlepool pair banned from keeping animals after admitting dog cruelty charge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bethany Nicole Greener and Levi Douglas Swift admitted one count of “failing to provide adequate nutrition for the animal’s needs” between October 20 and December 1 of last year.

Teesside Magistrates’ Court has now barred them both from owning or keeping animals for 10 years.

They must also hand the dog, described in court as “a brindle Lurcher type dog known as Elsie”, and a second pet over to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA).

The case against the Hartlepool pair was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court.

Greener, 35, of Hutton Avenue, Hartlepool, and Swift, 21, of Cornwall Street, Hartlepool, were both ordered to pay £225 in court costs and an £80 victim surcharge.

Swift must also pay an £80 fine.

Both received credit for their early guilty pleas.