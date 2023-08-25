Hartlepool pair locked up again after flouting orders following their release from jail

Ali Heydari, 48, of Marlborough Street, Hartlepool, was locked up for 14 days after he admitted one charge of breaching the terms of a supervision order following his release from a previous period of imprisonment.

Teesside Magistrates’ Court was told how Heydari was abusive towards staff during an office appointment, failed a drugs test on another occasion and also failed to attend other planned appointments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court deemed the incidents, which took place between April and July, “so serious because the defendant has a flagrant disregard for court orders”.

In a separate case before Teesside magistrates on the same day, Mikey Keenan, 23, of Collingwood Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for 14 days after he admitted one charge of breaching the terms of his supervision order following his release from a jail term.