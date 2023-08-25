News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool pair locked up again after flouting orders following their release from jail

Two men who flouted legal orders have been hauled back in front of magistrates and jailed.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 25th Aug 2023, 16:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 16:11 BST

Ali Heydari, 48, of Marlborough Street, Hartlepool, was locked up for 14 days after he admitted one charge of breaching the terms of a supervision order following his release from a previous period of imprisonment.

Teesside Magistrates’ Court was told how Heydari was abusive towards staff during an office appointment, failed a drugs test on another occasion and also failed to attend other planned appointments.

The court deemed the incidents, which took place between April and July, “so serious because the defendant has a flagrant disregard for court orders”.

In a separate case before Teesside magistrates on the same day, Mikey Keenan, 23, of Collingwood Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for 14 days after he admitted one charge of breaching the terms of his supervision order following his release from a jail term.

The court heard how Keenan missed four appointments on separate dates in July.

